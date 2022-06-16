Clean Air Day 2022: Air pollution impacts the whole body says charity

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?

Air pollution can impact the whole body according to the environmental charity, Global Action Plan.

The relationship between air pollution and the health of humans is something scientists have been looking into for decades. However, Global Action Plan says the weight of the scientific evidence which shows this link has strengthened.

The charity says this confirms air pollution can have actually impact many organs in the body and not just the lungs, something the charity says many people in the UK aren't aware of.

"The health and planetary impacts of air pollution and where you are most exposed to poor air quality is still widely misunderstood by the public," said air quality expert professor Frank Kelly.

"Our understanding of the effects of pollution is increasing all the time..." said Dr Karen Exley from the UK Health Security Agency.

What is air pollution?

Getty Images The fumes given off by vehicles affect air quality

Air pollution is a term that describes the harmful gases and particles in the air. We can't always see these substances as many are invisible to the human eye, but they affect the quality of the air around us and this can be very damaging to both human health and the environment.

Vehicles including cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles all emit air pollutants. They can also be given off by planes and trains and at factories and power plants where fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas are burned.

Cigarette smoke, the burning of wood for heating and cooking, and farming all contribute to air pollution too.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What's air pollution and why's it so important?

Why does it matter?

Air pollution is a really important issue because it can have very harmful consequences when it comes to human life. Vehicles on the roads are the biggest source of pollution in towns and cities, and many people end up breathing in these harmful gases.

Pollutants can end up in a person's lungs and even in their bloodstream which is dangerous.

Those with heart or lung conditions like asthma, and the elderly are particularly at risk. Children can also be affected if they're exposed to very high levels outside of places like school, for example.

Getty Images Air pollution is a particular concern when it comes to those with conditions like asthma

Air pollution isn't only bad news for human health, but it also poses a threat to the environment. Harmful gases and particles can damage land and crops and they can also end up in bodies of water, like ponds and lakes, putting animals, plants and whole ecosystems at risk.

Pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane also contribute to climate change.

Did you know? A quarter of journeys in England are under one mile according to the government's latest statistics (2020). It takes the average person roughly 15 to 22 minutes to walk a mile on average, so more people swapping the car for a walk can make a difference to levels of air pollution.

What steps can people take to address it?

Getty Images Swapping driving for walking is one way to help tackle air pollution

"Air pollution puts the health of our whole body at risk, it is beyond just a lung health issue," said Larissa Lockwood who is the director of Clean Air at Global Action Plan.

"But we want the public to know that there is hope - simple actions do have a positive impact on our health and our communities. By asking those who can, to ditch the car for short journeys this Clean Air Day, we hope to inspire and normalise walking and cycling for short trips.

"Not only will walking reduce your air pollution footprint and exposure, it is also the healthiest and cheapest way to get around. But it's not always easy, so we also want people to ask local decision makers for what would make it easier to walk more and have cleaner air in their community."