Hay fever: Have your say - how is it affecting you?

Getty Images Achoo! Hay fever can often make you sneeze

It's officially summer later this month - which means longer days and warmer temperatures.

BUT it's also hay fever season and if that's something you suffer from, you probably know how uncomfortable it can be.

We want to know how you're coping with the symptoms that come with hay fever and if there's anything that helps you get through the itchy, sneezy days.

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is an allergic reaction which is triggered by tree, plant and grass pollen.

Its medical name is allergic rhinitis.

Hay fever can cause itching, sneezing, watery eyes, dry eyes and even symptoms that are similar to a cold.

Unlike a cold or the flu, however, hay fever is not a virus.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is hay fever and how does it affect people?

Hay fever can leave you feeling pretty rubbish but you're not alone in how you're feeling. Lots of people experience symptoms.

According to the NHS, about 20% of people the UK are affected by hay fever.

Is there anything I can do to help ease the symptoms? The NHS has a few tips and tricks for dealing with hay fever: Using a small amount of petroleum jelly under your nostrils could help with a runny nose

Wearing sunglasses may help protect your eyes from running or becoming dry and itchy

Consider a shower and change your clothes after playing outside - this washes away any pollen you could have carried inside with you

Wiping down your surfaces and vacuuming more helps keep pollen at bay too!

We want to know, how are you dealing with your hay fever?

Is there is anything that helps ease your symptoms?

Let us know in the comments below!