Hay fever: Have your say - how is it affecting you?

Last updated at 12:14
girl-sneezingGetty Images
Achoo! Hay fever can often make you sneeze

It's officially summer later this month - which means longer days and warmer temperatures.

BUT it's also hay fever season and if that's something you suffer from, you probably know how uncomfortable it can be.

We want to know how you're coping with the symptoms that come with hay fever and if there's anything that helps you get through the itchy, sneezy days.

What is hay fever?
boy-with-flowersGetty Images

Hay fever is an allergic reaction which is triggered by tree, plant and grass pollen.

Its medical name is allergic rhinitis.

Hay fever can cause itching, sneezing, watery eyes, dry eyes and even symptoms that are similar to a cold.

Unlike a cold or the flu, however, hay fever is not a virus.

WATCH: What is hay fever and how does it affect people?

Hay fever can leave you feeling pretty rubbish but you're not alone in how you're feeling. Lots of people experience symptoms.

According to the NHS, about 20% of people the UK are affected by hay fever.

We want to know, how are you dealing with your hay fever?

Is there is anything that helps ease your symptoms?

Let us know in the comments below!

  • Hay fever hasn't been affecting me but one of my school friends have really itchy eyes and can't stop sneezing in the morning.

