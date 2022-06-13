Queen Elizabeth II becomes second-longest serving monarch

Getty Images

The Queen has become the second-longest reigning monarch in history.

As of Monday13 June, she has been on the throne for 70 years and 127 days, second only to Louis XIV of France who became king at the age of four in 1643.

She overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016, having equalled his reign on Sunday.

Last weekend, the 96-year-old's Platinum Jubilee was marked with four days of celebrations across the UK.

If the Queen is still ruling in May 2024 she would take the title of the longest-reigning modern monarch.

Louis XIV's reign of 72 years and 110 days was from 1643 to 1715. But he only started to rule personally in his 20s, in 1661.

The Queen became monarch at the age of 25, following the death of her father in the early hours of 6 February 1952.

In September 2015, she became the longest-reigning British monarch when she surpassed the reign of her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

She also became the longest reigning female monarch in world history on that day.

Her other records include being the oldest reigning queen ever and the oldest British monarch ever.

At the close of the Jubilee weekend, she said in a letter of thanks to the British public that she was "humbled and deeply touched" by the number of people to have celebrated alongside her.

She was absent at some of the events, but said "my heart has been with you all", adding: "I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."