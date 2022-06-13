England lose on penalties in this year's Soccer Aid
The charity game, which sees celebs from England take on those from the rest of the world, is played every year to raise money for important causes.
Who do you recognise from the England squad? One Direction star Liam Payne and Olympian Mo Farah, were both there alongside former footie pros Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Lionesses legend Fara Williams.
PA Media
Their manager was Harry Redknapp who sat with coaches Robbie Williams and David Seaman. Robbie Williams performed his song Angels at half-time.
PA Media
US TikTok star Noah Beck was part of the 'Rest of the World' squad, which also included comedian Mo Gilligan and Us soccer star Carli Lloyd- with Usain Bolt as captain.
PA Media
It was a game with a difference - even when it came to the ball boys, who got to arrive on pitch in some funky wheels!
Reuters
The aim was to raise money for Unicef, which helps to look after children all over the world. This year around £15million was raised for the charity.
PA Media
Noah Beck scored the first goal giving the World a lead of 1-0
PA Media
But former CBBC Dengineers presenter Mark Wright made the scores level at 1-1.
Reuters
Former West Ham player Mark Noble never seemed far away from the action.
PA Media
Then singer Tom Grennan scored England's second goal putting them up 2-1!
Reuters
But TV star Kem Cetinay was able to take his chances and made it 2-2!
PA Media
In the end it all came down to penalties - with Youtuber Chunkz (centre) nervously watching on.
PA Media
Ironically it was English comedian Lee Mack who secured the winning penalty to give the World team the victory!
Reuters
The Rest of the World players celebrated - after making it their fourth Soccer Aid win in a row.
PA Media
But England's players didn't seem too disappointed with Mo Farah stopping for some selfies after the game. After all, it's all for a good cause!