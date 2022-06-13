play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:59
image

England lose on penalties in this year's Soccer Aid

The charity game, which sees celebs from England take on those from the rest of the world, is played every year to raise money for important causes.
Who do you recognise from the England squad? One Direction star Liam Payne and Olympian Mo Farah, were both there alongside former footie pros Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Lionesses legend Fara Williams.
England players line up before the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at The London Stadium,PA Media
Their manager was Harry Redknapp who sat with coaches Robbie Williams and David Seaman. Robbie Williams performed his song Angels at half-time.
England manager Harry Redknapp (right) with coaches Robbie Williams (centre) and David Seaman before the Soccer Aid for UNICEF matchPA Media
US TikTok star Noah Beck was part of the 'Rest of the World' squad, which also included comedian Mo Gilligan and Us soccer star Carli Lloyd- with Usain Bolt as captain.
Rest of the World XI players line up before the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at The London Stadium,PA Media
It was a game with a difference - even when it came to the ball boys, who got to arrive on pitch in some funky wheels!
A young boy in a toy car delivers the ball onto the pitch as World XI"s Usain Bolt looks on before the matchReuters
The aim was to raise money for Unicef, which helps to look after children all over the world. This year around £15million was raised for the charity.
The players pose for a group photo before the Soccer Aid for UNICEF matchPA Media
Noah Beck scored the first goal giving the World a lead of 1-0
Rest of the World XI"s Noah Beck scores their side"s first goal of the game from the penalty spot duringPA Media
But former CBBC Dengineers presenter Mark Wright made the scores level at 1-1.
England"s Mark Wright celebrates scoring their first goal with teammatesReuters
Former West Ham player Mark Noble never seemed far away from the action.
England"s Mark Noble shoots at goal during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at The London StadiumPA Media
Then singer Tom Grennan scored England's second goal putting them up 2-1!
England"s Tom Grennan scores their second goalReuters
But TV star Kem Cetinay was able to take his chances and made it 2-2!
Rest of the World XI"s Kem Cetinay in the shoot-out during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at The London Stadium, LondonPA Media
In the end it all came down to penalties - with Youtuber Chunkz (centre) nervously watching on.
England players, left to right, Stewart Downing, Russell Howard, Chunkz and Joe Cole look on during penalty shoot-out during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF matchPA Media
Ironically it was English comedian Lee Mack who secured the winning penalty to give the World team the victory!
World XI"s Lee Mack celebrates scores the winning penalty during the shoot out ActionReuters
The Rest of the World players celebrated - after making it their fourth Soccer Aid win in a row.
Rest of the World XI players celebrate with the trophy after the Soccer Aid for UNICEF matchPA Media
But England's players didn't seem too disappointed with Mo Farah stopping for some selfies after the game. After all, it's all for a good cause!
Mo Farah takes a selfie a Soccer AidPA Media

More like this

Liam Payne, Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt

First look at the Soccer Aid 2022 line-up

usain-bolt-wayne-rooney-mo-farah

Soccer Aid 2021: What do we know so far?

Top Stories

queen

Queen is now second-longest reigning monarch

comments
1
psittacosaurus.

Did dinosaurs have 'bellybuttons'?

comments
3
George in front of ghostbusters car

Ghostbusters superfan has day out to remember!

comments
2
Newsround Home