Seal spotted 'chilling out' on dinghy

KennedyNews/KarisHedgesPhotography

This super-relaxed seal does not have a care in the world as it appeared to have taken a dinghy for a leisurely ride - complete with a pair of oars.

Karis Hedges, who took the photo was returning from Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire, when she saw the seal "chilling out".

She started snapping away and captured some "lucky shots" of the mammal in the inflatable boat.

The large animal, blatantly unbothered by its audience appeared completely relaxed.

The photos reminded people of when Wally the Walrus came to visit

The photos show the cheeky seal peering up towards its onlookers on 19 May. The boat was coming into shore and was moving quite quickly, so she only had a few seconds to capture the image.

"I thought it was really cute that he was totally unfazed by anyone and just chilling out without a care in the world." said Karis.

"His expression is like 'and? Do you have a problem?' Like it was the most normal thing," she said.

Ms Hedges said she believed the seal had climbed into a boat's rescue dingy, adding the crew would probably have to kick out the surprise guest at the end of the day.