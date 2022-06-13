Ghostbusters superfan has a day out to remember!

PA Media Who you gonna call?

An eight-year old Ghostbusters superfan enjoyed a dream day out - hunting ghosts at a library in Leeds.

George from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has Ebstein's anomaly, a rare form of heart disease which means he is often unable to join in with activities his friends are doing.

But he's always found positivity through his favourite films - the Ghostbusters series - and on Sunday he was able to live out his dream.

He even got a police escort and guard of honour, before acting out some of the scenes from the movie.

PA Media George's roleplay adventure took place in Leeds City Library

With the help of the Make-A-Wish UK charity, the young ghost hunter led four other Ghostbusters through the library in search of spooky activity.

He captured a 'ghost', before taking it to West Yorkshire Police and receiving a certificate of thanks from the mayor.

PA Media George was driven in the film's famous Ecto-1 vehicle - and even got a police escort!

"Everything George does is a little bit harder than it is for somebody else," said his mum, Jane.

"Today has given him so much confidence - he just turned up and jumped out of the Ecto-1 in front of loads of people... and just strolled up to the Mayor of Leeds at the door of the library and was shaking hands.

She said the special day out was something that George will take with him for the rest of his life.

PA Media He was helped in his mission by volunteers from a Ghostbusters club

Joanne Porter from Make-A-Wish UK, said lots of businesses had given their time and products for free to make the event happen.

"We've all had a phenomenal day. Memories that will stay with all of us, I think, for a very long time."