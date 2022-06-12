What do you do with your old school uniform?

A new survey has found that 1.4 million school uniform items are thrown away each year.
Many of these items, such as shirts, dresses and trousers, are made from a mixture of materials including polyester or acrylic - which are 100% plastic.
The survey found that just over 350 tonnes of plastic were ending up in a landfill each year, from uniform alone, which can take many decades to break down.
So, we want to know what you do with your old uniform and what you think should be done with it?
According to the survey by My Nametags, many uniform items are still in good condition when they're thrown away.
Instead, the study suggest families should donate unneeded and outgrown items to uniform banks, siblings or friends.
Many councils across the UK have started uniform banks and exchanges, where people can donate and trade school uniforms to be used again.
Donating uniforms isn't just good for the environment, it can also help families save money as uniforms can be very expensive.
What do you think about recycling school uniforms? Would you wear a second-hand uniform? What do you do with your old uniform? Let us know what you think in the comments below...
