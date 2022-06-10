Scientists create living human skin for robots

Reuters The robotic finger is covered in living skin, and is water-repellent and self-healing too!

It might sound like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but scientists have for the first time created human skin for robots!

Experts from Japan have successfully managed to cover a robotic finger with living skin that is water-repellent and can even heal itself when damaged!

Researchers believe that this human-like appearance can improve the robot's communication and make the machines more likeable.

They say that making robots look more like humans, would make it easier for people to feel that they could interact with them.

What did scientists do?

Reuters Scientists say that the robotic finger even looks 'slightly sweaty'!

In order to make the living skin, the team at Tokyo University placed the robotic finger in a special liquid, containing a mixture similar to that which makes up our own skin's tissues.

This liquid then coats and sticks tightly to the finger, giving the robot a skin-like feel.

It even allows the new skin to be flexible enough to move as the robotic finger curls and stretches!

Scientists were surprised at how well the skin turned out.

Professor Shoji Takeuchi, who was involved in the study, explained that the finger felt very realistic.

He said that the finger looked "slightly sweaty" when it first came out of the mixture!

He added that him and his team now plan to carry on working with and improving the skin.

If successful, he believes the skin could one day be used in many different ways including for testing make-up products or even as a covering for prosthetic limbs.