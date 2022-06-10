In April 1982, Argentina invaded the Falklands Islands, a British Overseas territory.

Although the islands are very far away, and have been claimed by various different nations over the course of its history, the territory has been under British rule since 1833.

Though the vast majority of islanders see themselves and their islands as British, this has long been disputed by Argentina, which maintains its claim to them. The country believes the islands rightfully belong to it.

So, 40 years ago the islands were invaded by Argentinian forces - keen to win the islands back from Britain.

It set in motion a war which lasted until 14 June 1982.

Events will be taking place across the UK to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict. Martin explains more about what happened.