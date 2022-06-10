play
Watch Newsround

Falklands 40: What was the Falklands War?

In April 1982, Argentina invaded the Falklands Islands, a British Overseas territory.

Although the islands are very far away, and have been claimed by various different nations over the course of its history, the territory has been under British rule since 1833.

Though the vast majority of islanders see themselves and their islands as British, this has long been disputed by Argentina, which maintains its claim to them. The country believes the islands rightfully belong to it.

So, 40 years ago the islands were invaded by Argentinian forces - keen to win the islands back from Britain.

It set in motion a war which lasted until 14 June 1982.

Events will be taking place across the UK to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict. Martin explains more about what happened.

Watch more videos

Falklands 40: What was the Falklands War?
Video

Falklands 40: What was the Falklands War?

Boris Johnson: Prime minister wins confidence vote
Video

Boris Johnson: Prime minister wins confidence vote

Ms Marvel: We meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!
Video

Ms Marvel: We meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!

Our Queen - A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen - A Newsround Special

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Who's a clever dog?
Video

Who's a clever dog?

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!
Video

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good
Video

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach
Video

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach

Robins make nest in classroom
Video

Robins make nest in classroom

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!
Video

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?
Video

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?
Video

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?
Video

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world

Top Stories

person-holding-phone.

What do you think about TikTok's screen break feature?

comments
Prince William and Laura Zuikauskas

Prince William spotted selling Big Issue

comments
map

Quiz: Have you been following this week's news?

Newsround Home