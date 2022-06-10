Prince William spotted selling Big Issue in central London

Vitalijus and Laura Zuikauskas

Prince William has been spotted in central London quietly helping to sell Big Issue magazines.

Matthew Gardner, a retired Met Police chief superintendent, shared photos of Prince William on Rochester Row, in Westminster, on his social media account.

He said his brother-in-law, Richard Hannant, had seen what he thought was a celebrity and took a photo and then Prince William crossed the road and spoke to him while wearing the Big Issue uniform.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously spoken of their involvement with charities close to their heart. They are also patrons of the homeless charity Centrepoint.

What is the Big Issue?

PA Media

The magazine is sold by homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt, the Big Issue says.

Vendors are given five free magazines, which are then sold to the public for £3, with extra copies bought for £1.50.

'So friendly'

Reuters Richard Hannant was surprised Prince William was spotted just days after celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Mr Hannant, who was on his way back to the office when he spotted the royal among a small group of people in the street, said: "He was amazing, he was so friendly."

He added: "I think what struck me is we've just got past a massive Jubilee event and days later he's out there supporting a charity like Big Issue.

"It was amazing because one is a worldwide event, this is just a low-key [event], literally standing on the side of the road with a homeless person."

LinkedIn/Matthew Gardner Richard Hannant told Prince William they shared the same birthday, 21 June, to which the prince replied "happy birthday"

Lithuanian tourists Vitalijus and Laura Zuikauskas also met the prince on their visit to London to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"We bought the magazine and had a warm chat," said Mr Zuikauskas. "We wished him good luck and shook hands, and were excited that the Royal Family take big care of ordinary people."

He added the future king had a "warm personality" and they were "excited and really happy" to meet him.