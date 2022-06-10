Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr win PFA player of year awards

Liverpool FC/Chelsea FC Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr both won the Golden Boot this season

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Chelsea's Sam Kerr have won the men's and women's PFA Players' Player of the Year awards.

The pair each also won the Golden Boot in 2021-22 - meaning they were the top goal scorers in the Premier League and Women's Super League.

The Player's Player of the Year award is seen as a great honour as it is voted for by other professional players.

Young Players' Award

Getty Images Phil Foden and Lauren Hemp both play for Man City

Manchester City's Phil Foden, 22, won the Young Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season.

Lauren Hemp, 21, who plays for City in the WSL, was named the young player of the season for a record-breaking fourth season in a row.

That makes Lauren the most decorated PFA award winner ever across all categories.

What they said

Getty Images

Egypt's Salah becomes the sixth male player to win two PFA player of the year awards, after Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale and last year's winner Kevin de Bruyne.

The Reds forward scored 24 Premier League goals as Liverpool missed out on the title by one point to City. He also provided 14 assists in the league - and won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Salah, who also won in 2018, said: "I have my room with trophies in a cabinet and I made sure I had space for one more. I always keep space and just try to imagine the trophies are going to come."

Getty Images

Chelsea's Kerr is the first Australian to win the senior player award after scoring 20 WSL goals and helping the Blues to the Double.

"It's a massive honour whenever you're voted by your peers. I think that's the highest honour as a player," she said.

"It's an honour to get this again," said Hemp, who won her first one as a 17-year-old in 2018. "I look to many of them [players] as role models so it's an honour to be picked by them."

The teams of the year

Six of the Premier League team of the year players came from Liverpool, with only three from champions Man City. Champions Chelsea provided four of the WSL team of the year.

Premier League: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk (all Liverpool), Rudiger (Chelsea), Cancelo, De Bruyne (both Man City), Thiago (Liverpool), Silva (Man City), Mane (Liverpool), Ronaldo (Man Utd), Salah (Liverpool).

WSL: Berger (Chelsea), Batlle (Man Utd), Williamson (Arsenal), Bright (Chelsea), Greenwood (Man City), Little (Arsenal), Weir (Man City), Reiten (Chelsea), Hemp (Man City), Kerr (Chelsea), Miedema (Arsenal).