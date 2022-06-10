Capitol riot hearing: What are the Capitol riot hearings?

Getty Images Rioters enter the US Capitol on 6 January 2021

Last year on 6 January, riots took place in Washington DC in America.

US President Joe Biden, had won the presidential election that took place in November 2020.

Former president Donald Trump made claims that the election result was false because of fraud and spoke to his supporters urging them to protest the election result.

Supporters of Mr Trump forced their way into the US Capitol building, which is where the United States Congress meet to write laws for the country. The riots became violet, with protesters clashing with police.

Now, a congressional committee has been investigating the riots and this week held its first public hearing to announce their findings.

But what are the hearings? Read on to find out more.

What are the Capitol riot hearings?

Getty Images Protesters outside the US Capitol building

The committee's aim of the hearings is to investigate the Capitol attack.

They want to find out exactly what happened at the riots and what they say was a "coordinated, multi-step effort" to "overturn" the results of the 2020 presidential election, which they claim was encouraged by Mr Trump and some of those in his circle of advisers.

The committee is made of both side of the political parties - there are seven Democrats and two Republicans, although many Republicans don't think what the committee is doing is fair.

What has happened so far?

Getty Images The committee will present their findings using video, interviews and documents

The hearings will present footage from 6 January, along with interviews and documents to provide evidence and form a story of what happened.

The committee has interviewed lots of different people, including Mr Trump's current and former advisers and associates - including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr.

People who were there at the riots will also provide evidence, as well as police officers who were working at the US Capitol on the day.

At Thursday's hearing, committee chairman Bernie Thompson, set out in his opening statement that Donald Trump was responsible for the attack on the US Capitol. Mr Thompson said Mr Trump "was trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power".

"Donald Trump was at the centre of this conspiracy," he added.

The committee will now have to present evidence to back that statement up.

Getty Images People in Washington DC watch the hearings in a public park

The public hearing is being broadcast on three US television networks for people to watch at home.

In Washington, the hearings will be projected on a large screen outside the Capitol and free ice cream will be given to those that attend.

Currently only three hearings are scheduled, but committee members say there will be more this month.

The committee will eventually produce a report, present its findings and it could even recommend that legal action be taken against Mr Trump depending on the findings.

What have Mr Trump and the Republicans said?

Getty Images Some Republicans, such as Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, will appear on media outlets to say the committee is illegitimate

Many Republicans argue that Democrats shouldn't be focused on this event which is in the past.

Rather they should address issues happening now such as economy, immigration, trade and crime.

Mr Trump has dismissed the inquiry as a "political HOAX" and some Republicans claim the committee's hearing is illegitimate.

They also argue the Democrats are doing this to distract from the upcoming US mid-term elections happening in November.