Minions: We want YOUR questions for Steve Carell aka Gru!

Universal/Illumination The Minions are back!

Baaa-nana! The Minions are back in cinemas next month with a new film adventure.

Minions: The Rise of Gru goes back in time to see how the supervillain first met his little yellow helpers.

In this new film, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy plotting to take over the world from his home.

We're going to be speaking to actor Steve Carrell, who voices Gru, and we want YOUR questions to ask him!

Getty Images/Universal/Illumination Steve Carrell voices Gru in the Minions and Despicable Me films

Comment below with the question you want us to ask and we'll pick some out for him to answer...