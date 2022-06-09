play
Minions: We want YOUR questions for Steve Carell aka Gru!

Last updated at 15:29
MinionsUniversal/Illumination
The Minions are back!

Baaa-nana! The Minions are back in cinemas next month with a new film adventure.

Minions: The Rise of Gru goes back in time to see how the supervillain first met his little yellow helpers.

In this new film, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy plotting to take over the world from his home.

We're going to be speaking to actor Steve Carrell, who voices Gru, and we want YOUR questions to ask him!

Steve Carrell aka GruGetty Images/Universal/Illumination
Steve Carrell voices Gru in the Minions and Despicable Me films

Comment below with the question you want us to ask and we'll pick some out for him to answer...

