Hydrofoil: World's first electric-powered 'flying' boat launched

PA Media The boat looks like it's hovering over the water!

The world's first eco-friendly 'flying' boat has been launched in Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The vessel has special hydrofoil wings - which are wing-like blades - attached to the bottom of the boat.

Similar to a plane taking off on a runway, these underwater wings drive the boat up and out of the water as it picks up speed, making it look as if it's flying!

The vessel weighs 10-tonnes, has a top speed of 34 knots and can carry 12 passengers.

How does it work?

PA Media The vessel has vertical wing-like blades attached to the bottom of the boat

The eco-friendly vessel uses the same hi-tech blade technology that's used by professional racing yachts in racing competitions like the America's Cup.

The underwater wings allow the craft to travel almost silently with its hull raised above the waves - making for a smoother ride.

The hydrofoil boat is the first of its kind and has been designed to be used as a workboat or to transport crew members on to large ships.

It's makers, Artemis Technologies, say that the zero emissions boat can be recharged in one hour and produces a 90% energy saving compared to similar boats that are powered by fossil fuels.

The UK Government has given the new boat its support, saying it was making a "positive contribution" to the UK's efforts to cut emissions.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, said that he was "delighted that such amazing technology has been developed" and that the launch of the boat was "a truly positive step in the fight against climate change."