Prehistoric Planet: New David Attenborough series looks at life of dinosaurs

Have you ever wondered what life was like when dinosaurs roamed the planet?

Well a new series takes a look back at late cretaceous age 66 million years ago, to see how dinosaurs lived in our seas, skies and on land.

Presented by Sir David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet series used CGI and even filmed in real-life locations to create the series and follow the lives of dinosaurs millions of years ago.

'Prehistoric' poo

APPLETV+ Deinocheirus was great at spreading nutrients through his poo

The team Prehistoric Planet may have used CGI to create the dinosaurs, but what about their poo?

Well, TV producer Paul Thompson came to Newsround HQ to teach Nina how the team made their own dino poo.

The film crew wanted to show Deinocheirus, a huge herbivorous dinosaur that "would have been fantastic at distributing nutrients all over his habitat through his poo", according to Paul.

This is hard to show, as Deinocheirus is extinct so the team created their own dino poo for the show.

The made-up poo was created for a mix of brown sauce, peanut butter, water, marmite, seeds, spinach, chocolate sauce and wheat biscuits.

The measurements are a bit flexible, but you mix them all together, blend and there you have it.

We're living in a golden era of dinosaur discovery, there is a new dinosaur discovered almost every week now, a new dinosaur species. Paul Thompson , Prehistoric Planet producer

The ingredients might sound tasty, but mixed together...it probably won't taste great! And if you do fancy trying to make it at home, don't eat it!

Paul says: "It was a challenge to get everything to be accurately scientifically, we worked with a huge number of palaeologists who are experts in their field and they were able to let us know how not just how dinosaurs looked but also how they behaved.""

The Prehistoric Planet series is on Apple TV+.