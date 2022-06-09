TikTok: What do you think about the new screen break feature?

Getty Images The new feature will prompt users to take a screen break

Social media platform TikTok has announced it'll be introducing a new feature to encourage users to take a screen break from the app if they've been on it for an extended period of time.

The new tool will sit alongside TikTok's current screen time feature which enables users to set how long they use the app for each day.

The latest feature will prompt users to take a break and it aims to help people control how much time they spend on the app in a single sitting.

What do you think? Are screen prompts to take a break a good idea? Take part in our vote and let us know your thoughts in the comments below...

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

TikTok, which is hugely popular among teenagers, says the new tool will help people build a "positive relationship with digital devices" based around the user being in control.

So, how will the new screen break feature actually work? The tool will prompt users to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time, a figure users can set themselves.

TikTok is also introducing a screen time dashboard, which will show information about the amount of time spent on it, how often it's opened, and a breakdown of day and night-time usage.

"At TikTok, we believe that our digital experiences should bring us joy, entertainment, connection and enrichment," a TikTok blog post said.

"Having a positive relationship with digital devices and apps isn't just about measuring screen time, it's also about feeling in control of how we use technology and ensuring that the time we spend online contributes positively to our sense of wellbeing.

"That's why we're taking a number of steps today to help support our community's digital wellbeing as they create and discover on TikTok."

Getty Images TikTok is also introducing a dashboard which will allow users to monitor how much time they spend on the app

TikTok has a new online guide which offers advice around having good digital habits and setting boundaries.

It confirmed younger users will also start to receive automatic prompts about digital wellbeing.

The social media giant said those aged between 13 and 17-years-old would be nudged about the app's screen time limit tool if they use the platform for more than 100 minutes in a single day.

It said the changes follow a study it carried out with an online safety group called Internet Matters, which found that when teenagers feel in control of their online behaviour and habits, it has a positive impact on their wellbeing.

Getty Images TikTok is really popular among teenagers

"The research showed that younger users would welcome the introduction of built-in features and settings that prompt them to both think critically about the time that they are spending online, but also encourage them to use settings to actively manage the time they spent on the app," Internet Matters chief executive Carolyn Bunting said.

"It is important that they feel in control of their online experiences and are helped to make considered choices."

What do you think about TikTok's new screen break feature? Do you think it'll help young people have more control over how much time they spend on the app? Let us know in the comments below...