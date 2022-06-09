play
Last updated at 06:51
image

Royal Mail: New cat stamps released

The Royal Mail have launched a new set of stamps which feature some of the most popular cats in the UK. Can you spot your furry feline friend? Take a look at the stamps below!
The eight new stamps show pedigree breeds and moggies. Did you know, according to the charity Cats Protection there are about 10.8 million pet cats in the UK!
Siamese catRoyal Mail/PA
The cats in these stamps are seen grooming, stalking, playing, sleeping, staring and stretching.
Black and white catRoyal Mail/PA
This furry feline is a British shorthair, and the other cats that feature are Siamese, tabby, ginger, black and white, Bengal, and tabby and white.
British shorthairRoyal Mail/PA
Royal Mail worked with author and animal expert Tasmin Pickeral on the stamps.
ginger catRoyal Mail/PA
The postage company said these stamps aimed to celebrate the relationship between cats and humans.
Bengal catRoyal Mail/PA
David Gold from Royal Mail said: "These beautiful stamps showing cats being cats show why, as a nation, we are besotted with them."
tabbyRoyal Mail/PA
"Their enchanting, independent and quirky ways are perfectly captured in these images that all animal lovers will adore," Mr Gold added. The stamps will be available to buy as first class and second class stamps.
Tabby and whiteRoyal Mail/PA

