World's Best School Prizes: Four UK schools shortlisted for awards

Getty Images

Four UK schools have been shortlisted for awards in the World's Best School Prizes competition.

The awards are given to schools that have flourished in five different categories, including environmental action and innovation.

Three schools from London and one from Scotland have made the shortlist and they will find out if they've won later on in the year.

Now it's your turn, we want to hear from YOU! What do you love about your school? What makes your school great? Let us knowin the comments below!

Getty Images

The World's Best School Prizes celebrate schools everywhere for the important role they play in developing the next generation of learners - that's YOU!

The five categories are for community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives.

Dunoon Grammar School in Scotland is up for Community Collaboration, for running special courses to help pupils in the rural area.

Two London school have been nominated in the prize for Supporting Healthy Lives - The London Academy of Excellence and The Totteridge Academy.

Pupils there have been learning ways to improve wellbeing and sustainable food growing skills.

And, another school in the capital - St Helen's School - is up for the Innovation category.

Children there have been helped with mentoring and coaching and have been passing on the skills they have learnt to pupils in other schools.

The winners will be announced in October 2022 during World Education Week.

There will be five winners overall, with each school winning $50,000 (around £40,000).

So, what does your school do that's extra special? Don't forget to tell us in the comments!