Runaway tortoise found - 8 months after garden escape!

Nicola Haseler/BBC Connie, Lizzie and Charlie are very happy that Twin is back home with her mate, Joey

People often think of tortoises as being slow to move and a lacking the adventurous spirit of other animals... but not this one!

This 80-year-old tortoise called Twin escaped from her pen in her family's garden in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, eight months ago.

She was eventually found by some railway workers near a railway line, who asked on social media if anyone has lost a tortoise.

After months of searching most of the family had given up hope that she'd be found, apart from 10-year-old Charlie, and Connie, eight.

After a neighbour alerted them to a Facebook post from a local café saying a tortoise had been found, their mum Lizzie said: "It was like all our Christmases had come together."

Nicola Haseler/BBC Lizzie said that Twin "loves playing with people"

Twin has been with the wider family for seven decades and has now been reunited not only with her family - but the family's other pet tortoise Joey.

Twin is said to be "the adventurous one" of the pair but with both pets now due to be micro-chipped, the family are hoping they won't have to spent so long looking for her ever again.