Sir David Attenborough to receive second knighthood

PA Media

Sir David Attenborough is getting a knighthood from the Queen for the second time, for his services to both television and conservation

He was first knighted by the Queen in 1985, but is now set to be given an even higher honour - being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George.

The award is for his work on highlighting the natural world in TV shows and his campaigning to protect it.

Sir David is due to receive the new title on Wednesday 9 June, at a special ceremony carried out by Prince Charles.

The news was first announced as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The Prince of Wales will carry out the ceremony at Windsor Castle on behalf of the Queen, who is the same age as 96-year-old Sir David.

Royal connections

The famous naturalist was featured during the Platinum Party at the Palace outside Buckingham Palace over the Jubilee weekend, giving a speech with his face projected onto the side of Buckingham Palace.

Sir David also has connections to other members of the Royal family after becoming a judge on the Duke of Cambridge's environmental competition the Earthshot Prize.

He has also met and answered some of the royal children's questions - with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis quizzing him on what animal he thought might become extinct next, his feelings on spiders and his favourite animal.

Many members of the royal family are also passionate about conservation and the environment.

Prince Charles is also a committed environmentalist, while his son Prince William has said he wants to help younger people in their efforts to save the planet and he also allowed cameras to follow his environmental work for two years, making the documentary 'A Planet for Us All' to inspire more people to protect the natural world - Sir David also featured in the film.

At Buckingham Palace changes have been made in recent years to "cut back on the use of plastics", with cafes at royal palaces and residences phasing out plastic straws.

It's even been suggested that the Queen herself wanted to take this initiative after watching Sir David's Blue Planet series.

Cafes at royal palaces and residences are phasing out plastic straws and they're also banned from staff dining rooms.

Kensington Palace

Meanwhile Prince William William has said of the conservation hero: "Every generation, you know, after yours, David, has grown up listening and seeing all the things that you've shown them. And, hopefully, each generation listens a little bit more."

This also isn't the only special prize Sir David could receive this year - he's also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, facing competition from Pope Francis and the World Health Organisation.

Earlier this year he was also named a Champion of the Earth by the UN's Environment Programme, with the prestigious award recognising his commitment to telling stories about the natural world and climate change.