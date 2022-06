Isabella Sermon was just nine years old when she got the role of Maisie Lockwood in the Jurassic films.

Now having turned 15, she's just sat her GCSE's and explained to Shanequa that school work is still really important at the same time as being a famous actor.

"I don't mind doing both," she says. "I care so much about acting, but I also value my education so much that I guess that doing both isn't a bad task."