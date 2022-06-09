Jurassic World: Feathered dinos 'were actually very scary!'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Jurassic World Dominion cast and director talk to Newsround

The director of Jurassic World Dominion has admitted that at first he was worried dinosaurs with feathers might not be as scary.

The film, which is out in cinemas this week, features feathered dinosaurs for the first time in what is thought to be a more scientifically accurate representation of what the animals would have looked like millions of years ago.

Speaking to Newsround viewers Phil and Ruth, the director, Colin Trevorrow said he was concerned that they might be compared to a "six foot turkey" and "not seem scary at all".

"So we had palaeontologists and scientists who were able to show us why they were actually very scary - and hopefully they are, when you see the movie," says Colin.

"It has to do with the length of their claws, and length of their teeth, and we tried to make them as scary as possible."

Puppets, special effects and slippery stunts

Jurassic World Dominion is the third and final instalment of the Jurassic World movie series and the sixth Jurassic film overall.

In 1993, when the first Jurassic Park movie came out, it changed movies for ever because the special effects used were so amazing for the time.

A lot of the effects were created using special puppets, known as animatronics, something that the film makers went back to for this movie.

"They're kind of puppet robots," says Bryce Dallas Howard who plays Claire Dearing in the film.

"The Giganotosaurus - that was an animatronic in our movie and it was giant and it looked real!

"So it's basically like Jurassic World Dominion - no acting required!"

"You don't have to act scared 'cause you are scared," adds DeWanda Wise who plays Kayla Watts.

Asked whether there were any really dangerous stunts they had to perform during the movie, DeWanda says "running on ice!"

In scenes that were filmed at Pinewood studios in London, DeWanda's character Kayla and Chris Pratt's character Owen Grady have to escape a feathered velociraptor across frozen water.

"What's wild is it wasn't [real] ice, but it was as slippery as ice!"

School, stardom and strong female characters!

Isabella was just nine when she landed the role of Maisie Lockwood in the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Having recently sat her GCSE's she explained to Shanequa that school work is still really important at the same time as being a famous actor.

"I don't mind doing both," she says.

"I care so much about acting, but I also value my education so much that I guess that doing both isn't a bad task."

Jurassic World Dominion also has a number of strong female characters in the movie, including 15-year-old Isabella Sermon who plays Maisie Lockwood.

Speaking to Newsround Isabella saids she feels it's important for young girls to see strong women in action movies.

"I'm obviously still growing up, I'm not an adult, so it was amazing for me to be surrounded by these women who, as people themselves, are just so amazing and tough and strong, but are also playing these characters.

"We can fight the dinosaurs just as well as the men can and I think it's important for young girls to see that especially, and know that they can be like that as well," says Isabella.

Explaining how they've tried to make male and female roles in the film equal, Bryce Dallas Howard detailed how making the slightest change made a big difference.

"A lot of times in the past, it used to be the custom in an action movies for the female character to say: 'where do we go? What do we do? What happens now?' to the male character and it was to set them up for the answer.

"In this movie and a lot of the Jurassic movies Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady, was very aware of this and he didn't like it.

"So he would often try and reverse it, he would be like 'what now? What next?' And I'd be like, 'we go this way!' And just that little change shows an example of how we are capable of solving problems together."

Jurassic World Dominion is in cinemas across the UK from 10 June.