New study finds noise pollution can affect children's attention and memory

Do you find outside noise distracting when you're in the classroom?

Road traffic noise can affect children's attention and memory, according to a new study.

Researchers in Spain studied nearly 2,700 children aged between seven and 10 from across 38 different primary schools in Barcelona.

They found that those children who went to school where there was more noise coming from outside - i.e. more noise pollution - had worse memory and attention than those where it was quieter outside.

Experts think that measures such as rerouting traffic away from schools could help pupils as it would reduce noise pollution as well as air pollution.

We want to know what you think. Do you think that outside noise such as from roads and traffic is a problem for you when you're in class? Let us know in the comments below!

What did researchers find?

Children undertook special memory and concentration tests throughout the year, while road traffic noise was measured both inside and outside the classroom

It's the first time that a study has closely looked at the impact of road noise on children.

Over the course of 14 months, children undertook memory and concentration tests throughout the year, while road traffic noise was measured indoors and outdoors.

The research, from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, found that children who were exposed to higher noise levels at school gave poorer student performance on all tests.

Experts think that outside noise levels at school could have an impact on children's learning, and that steps should be put in place to protect schools from the impact of noise pollution both inside the classroom.

Scientists think that these measures would "substantially benefit" children, particularly those in urban areas.