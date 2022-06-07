National Best Friends Day: What's your message for your best friend?

Getty Images What's your special message for your best friend?

National Best Friends Day is on 8 June in the UK.

It's a time to celebrate the special people in our lives who have stuck with us through thick and thin.

Lots of different words can be used to describe a best friend. Perhaps they're a good listener, loyal, understanding - or really funny!

Whatever the case may be, our best friends tend to be those we can trust and who show us lots of support.

Best friends can also teach us a lot about ourselves. They may encourage us to be more confident or caring, teach us a new skill, or help us to think about things from a completely new perspective.

Getty Images A best friend is someone you can trust

These types of friendships can take lots of different forms too.

A best friend might be someone you've known for a lifetime, or just a short while.

When it comes to friendships of this nature, the most important thing isn't how long you've known their best friend, but how the relationship makes you feel.

It's safe to say best friends are truly one in a million!

Getty Images

To celebrate this day, we want to hear from you! Do you have a special message for your best friends?

Perhaps your best mate is someone you met at school, a brother or sister, or your best friend might even be your pet!

Whatever the case, why not let them know how much you appreciate them by leaving a comment below.