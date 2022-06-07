Minecraft: What's in The Wild Update?

Minecraft/mojang/microsoft

If you go down to the swamp today you're in for a blocky surprise!

A huge new update has arrived in Minecraft with new biomes, blocks and mobs.

The Wild Update arrived on Bedrock and Java versions of the game on 7 June in the 1.19 patch.

The update was first announced at Minecraft Live in October last year, and is the next big update after Caves & Cliffs.

Take a look below to find out more...

New biomes to explore

Minecraft/Mojang Players will be able to explore mangrove swamps by boat, and even take a chest on their boat!

As part of the update the Overworld is getting two brand new biomes - the deep dark and the mangrove swamp.

The swamp biome will be getting a lush tropical upgrade with mangrove trees and wood, as well as mud blocks, which can be crafted using dirt and water.

As well as being able to explore the green swamps, a new biome called the Deep Dark will also be added... you might need a cushion to hide behind for this one!

The Deep Dark is exactly as it sounds, it's the deepest area to be added to the game. It lies beneath the bedrock layer, and is covered in spooky darkness, which players will have to navigate.

Rrr-ibet! New mobs

Minecraft/monjang Rrr-ribbit! Frogs will be hopping into the game

On their journey through these new biomes, players can meet some of the new mobs heading to the game.

In the swamp biome players can find frogspawn, tadpoles and frogs, as well as fireflies.

In the Deep Dark biome players will have to avoid bumping into the fearsome new mob: the Warden, who will use movement, sound and smell to hunt down the player.

Minecraft/mojang/microsoft The Allay will be a helpful ally to players on their journey

As well as this the Allay - which was chosen in the big public vote during Minecraft Live - will also be joining the game.

This little flying creature can help players by carrying stacks of items that have dropped on to the floor - pretty useful for mining!

The Allay loves music and will stop, drop (its items) and boogie if a player places a note block.

New items and blocks

Minecraft/mojang/microsoft Watch out for the skulk blocks in the Deep Dark

A host of new blocks will be added to the game as part of the update.

New blocks like the Sculk Catalyst, Sculk Sensor and Sculk Shrieker will be added to the Deep Dark biome.

Be wary of these blocks, they can alert the warden to your presence if you bump into them too many times!

What do you think about the new update? Let us know in the comments below!