Boris Johnson: Prime minister wins confidence vote

Boris Johnson has won a vote which decided whether or not he would remain in his role as prime minister and the leader of the Conservative party.

The vote was carried out after MPs from Mr Johnson's own party wrote a letter saying they didn't have confidence in him as leader.

That triggered a vote of all the MPs on his team. He won 59% of the vote, meaning he won't face another Conservative leadership challenge for a year.

The final result showed that 211 MPs voted they had confidence in the PM's leadership but it also showed that 148 didn't think he was the right person to lead the party or the country.

Jenny has more on what happened at Westminster.