play
Watch Newsround

Boris Johnson: Prime minister wins confidence vote

Boris Johnson has won a vote which decided whether or not he would remain in his role as prime minister and the leader of the Conservative party.

The vote was carried out after MPs from Mr Johnson's own party wrote a letter saying they didn't have confidence in him as leader.

That triggered a vote of all the MPs on his team. He won 59% of the vote, meaning he won't face another Conservative leadership challenge for a year.

The final result showed that 211 MPs voted they had confidence in the PM's leadership but it also showed that 148 didn't think he was the right person to lead the party or the country.

Jenny has more on what happened at Westminster.

Watch more videos

Boris Johnson: Prime minister wins confidence vote
Video

Boris Johnson: Prime minister wins confidence vote

Ms Marvel: We meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!
Video

Ms Marvel: We meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!

Our Queen - A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen - A Newsround Special

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Who's a clever dog?
Video

Who's a clever dog?

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!
Video

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good
Video

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach
Video

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach

Robins make nest in classroom
Video

Robins make nest in classroom

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!
Video

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?
Video

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?
Video

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?
Video

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?

Your Planet - environment news from around the world
Video

Your Planet - environment news from around the world

Top Stories

Boris Johnson speaks after winning confidence vote

PM gets support of the majority of MPs in confidence vote

comments
Dust on Earth

Why is Nasa measuring dust on Earth?

comments
fruit and veg scraps

Could homes be edible in the future?

comments
Newsround Home