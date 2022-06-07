Meet Annie the alpaca who thinks she's a pet dog!

Annie is now pregnant!

Dannie Burns owns an alpaca farm which is home to 75 alpacas.

One alpaca however, Annie, thinks she's a little more than part of the herd!

Annie, according to Dannie, thinks she's more like a dog and has become somewhat of a pet for Dannie.

She was born about two years ago but her mother rejected her so Dannie took her in to his home and cared for her.

She spent six months inside of the family home and now thinks she's part of the family!

Annie was treated just like a human baby.

Dannie explained: "I had to get goat's milk, milk replacer, colostrum, all sorts of stuff to keep her alive. Now she thinks I'm her mum.

"As with any newborn, she was fed every two hours right around the clock. We just looked after her and brought her up ourselves."

Now Annie, sleeps in the porch and even goes on car rides, Dannie said: "We put the back seats down and as soon as we start moving, she lies down until we stop at a traffic light or something. Then she'll stand up and stick her head out the window, and sit down once you start moving again."

Although Annie has been put into the field with the other alpacas Dannie says she has no interest in them and just wants to be in the house or with him.

He says she's house trained!

"Every time we fed her, we put her out with the dogs and then she just copied them," he said.

"She wanders anywhere she wants on the farm, she has the freedom to roam where she likes.

"We just have to watch what she eats because she'll eat everything - polythene bags, sweets, toys, crisps, sandwiches.

"She tries to steal stuff out of customers' cars when they come to the farm. She's terrible, she really is. She has no boundaries."

Annie has some exciting news of her own, she herself is about to become a mum.

She's due to have her baby in August or September but it's unknown how she will feel about motherhood.

Dannie said: "We don't know if she will accept the baby, or whether she will be a great mum or not. We'll see. I may have to raise that one too."

Annie, with her owner Dannie Burns, was a surprise visitor to BBC Scotland's Glasgow base on Monday

Dannie has accepted that Annie is more of a pet than one of the farm's alpacas.

He's trained her to do tricks!

She'll jump into the car and on her hind legs for carrots.

Dannie's family have also accepted that Annie and they all love her as much as Dannie does.