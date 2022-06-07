Emma Radacanu: What's in store for the tennis star this summer?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Emma Raducanu answers questions from kids (2021)

British tennis champ Emma Raducanu is getting ready for what is sure to be a busy summer.

With Wimbledon due to start in just a few weeks the 19-year-old will be looking to get as much practise in as possible.

For many of us, the competition last year was the first time we heard Emma Raducanu's name, when she surpassed everyone's expectations making it through to the fourth round.

Sadly she had to retire from the match after having difficulties with her breathing, but she didn't let that stop her and went on to win the US Open just a few months later!

Since then she's played in the French Open and has gone back to searching for a new coach, while dealing with a series of niggling injuries.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast she said: "It has been a really tricky 12 months, to be honest. It hasn't always been easy."

But she's looking forward to the season ahead, so what can we expect to see from the teen tennis star?

A new doubles partner?

Getty Images Emma and Andy have been seen courtside together before - maybe next time we'll see them on the court

Emma has said before she would love to team up with fellow Brit and former world number one Andy Murray, and it seems she keen for the potential double-act to get together sooner rather than later.

She said it's something both players want, and although they haven't spoken about it yet, she added: "I'm not sure if this is going to be the year but hopefully it will happen".

Continued positivity

Getty Images Emma is known for her bright smile on and off the tennis court

Emma has said that if there are negative comments about her online she "doesn't really look at [them]" because they can have an impact.

She said: "If you see a negative one it might stick in your head so for me I just find it easier to not really look at that."

Emma also credits her success at the US open to feeling really good about herself, so her positive attitude seems to be working well for her!

Casual snaps on social media

Instagram/Emma Raducanu

She has said she loves engaging with fans and showing her personality off the court as well.

"I love engaging online with people and sharing things about myself" she said, "Things that I've taken on my phone rather than professional ones."

Maybe we'll be getting more of an insight into the players-only areas at Wimbledon this year if Emma has her way!

Wimbledon Success?

Getty Images

Speaking about her experience of Wimbledon last year, Emma said it was the biggest court she had played on and with a lot of people, so having to pull out of her fourth round match was "pretty difficult at the time".

"I was really excited to keep going and to not be able to finish the match was pretty tough for me", she said. But after this she was able to learn and put in a lot of groundwork that helped take her to US Open success.

This time around doesn't want to put expectations or pressures on herself, even though she know that other people likely will.

Mixing with Royalty?

Getty Images

Emma already has a letter from the Queen. After her US Open win Her Majesty sent her a special message calling her performance "outstanding".

But she also has been hanging out with sporting and tennis royalty as well. The last British women's single champion at Wimbledon was Virginia Wade in 1977.

Emma met her at the US Open and said she was very supportive especially in the semi-final and final stages of the competition.

She said "to have that reassurance meant a lot".

Flexing her mandarin language skills

Getty Images

Emma's mum is Chinese so she already speaks the language fluently, but she's been trying to brush up and improve even more by watching foreign language TV shows.

Taiwanese dramas are said to be her favourite as the plots are so far from reality that it's "refreshing" and gives her an escape.