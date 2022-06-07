Lilibet is one! Harry and Meghan share a first birthday snap!

MISAN HARRIMAN/PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN This is Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have shared a photo of their daughter Lilibet.

The photo has been shared in celebration of her first birthday.

She recently travelled with her parents from America, where they now live, to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Lilibet is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and was named after the Royal Family's nickname for the Queen 'Lilibet'. Her middle name is Diana after Harry's mother Lady Diana Spencer.

Lilibet is eighth in line to the throne.

PA Media Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee which celebrated the Queen's 70 years on the throne!

The Queen met Lilibet, her great-granddaughter for the first time during this visit.

The couple left the UK in 2020 and have been living in America.

They celebrated Lilibet's birthday with a picnic in the gardens of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan shared that the were "incredibly touched" by the well wishes from the public for Lilibet's first birthday.

It was also revealed that more then £79,800 in donations have been made by the people around the world in Lilibet's name to the World Central Kitchen - an organisation providing meals for those affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises.

