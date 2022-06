There's some very exciting news for Marvel fans!

A brand new series is dropping on Disney+ this week and it features the MCU's first ever Muslim superhero!

16-year-old Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, played by actress Iman Vellani, sees her life change forever after she gains some incredible superpowers.

Young reporters Maryam and Nabeeha sat down with some of the cast to find out more about the series.