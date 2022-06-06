Wildlife Conservation: Endangered wolf pup born at US zoo

Twitter/@RWPZoo

Roger Williams Park Zoo's has welcomed its first red wolf pup since 2005!

Not only is the pup super cute, but it's also endangered, so just by being born it's helping the species.

The pup was born on 5 May, 2022 to mum Brave and dad Diego.

This is huge boost for the zoo and for the red wolf population, as experts say there are very few red wolves left in the wild.

The pup is doing well and gaining weight.

Why is it such a big deal?

Getty Images Red wolves get their name for the reddish colour of patches of their fur, which can be seen on their neck and legs and behind their ears

There are only about 15-20 red wolves known to be living in the wild, these are in North Carolina.

There are also 250 red wolves living in captivity but they are still classed as an endangered species.

In 1980 they were actually listed as extinct but a zoo breeding programme meant that the red wolves was saved.

This newest member is another step towards rebuilding the red wolf population.

However the keepers at the zoo have reminded visitors that the next few weeks are really important for the pup.