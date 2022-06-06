Scientists develop way to turn food waste into 'edible cement'

Getty Images It's the first time that cement has been made entirely from food waste

Have you ever fancied tucking into an edible house like Hansel and Gretel?

Well, the idea might not be as far-fetched as you think!

Scientists in Japan have developed a way of turning food waste into 'edible cement' which could be used to build houses in the future.

Experts hope that it could help towards tackling the problems of food waste and global warming.

What did scientists do?

Cement production accounts for nearly 10% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions - which is one of the main greenhouse gases

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have successfully made a concrete-like building material from leftover food.

They found that a variety of foods could be used including banana peel, onions, orange peel, tea leaves, coffee grounds, pumpkin and seaweed.

Scientists dried and powdered the waste vegetables and then heat-pressed them in a mould.

Did you know? We throw away 900,000 bananas in the UK every DAY!

Although the resulting materials varied in quality, the team said it was surprised to find most had a strength that was greater than that of concrete.

In fact, cabbage turned out to be the best vegetable, producing a material that was nearly four times stronger than cement!

Scientists say that as the cement made from food is biodegradable, it can be buried when it is no longer needed - or even eaten if it's ground and mixed with water, as it will become edible again.

Experts added that it could be used to construct housing after disasters, which if needed, could be used to feed, as well as shelter, those in need.