Vote of confidence: Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing vote by his own MPs

Reuters

It's been announced that a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership will be held on Monday evening.

His own team's Members of Parliament are due to have their say on whether they want him to carry on. The vote will be held in secret between 6 and 8pm.

This is happening because 15% of Mr Johnson's Conservative Party MPs have written a letter saying they don't have confidence in him as leader.

It comes as Mr Johnson is facing a series of problems including arguments over gatherings during lockdown and a report carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray which revealed details of lockdown rule-breaking in Downing Street and criticised his leadership.

If over half of the Members of Parliament in his party vote against him and he loses the vote, he will be expected to stand down .

'End the speculation'

Reuters The report contained new photos from lockdown parties, such as this one showing the Prime Minister at his Downing Street birthday party on June 19 2020

Downing Street has said Mr Johnson welcomed the vote as "a chance to end months of speculation" over his leadership - which means people talking about the issue all the time.

The prime minister will speak to MPs from his party at 4pm, two hours before the vote.

Most of the cabinet - the top team chosen by Mr Johnson to help him run the government - have said they will support him.

How does a vote of confidence work?

EPA People have been protesting against Mr Johnson and calling for him to step down - but others think people are more concerned about issues like the cost of living, Brexit and the war in Ukraine than the lockdown rules having been broken

Under Conservative Party rules, for a leadership ballot to take place, 15% of the MPs - currently 54 MPs - need to write letters to the leader of a group within the party called the 1922 Committee, saying that they no longer support the PM.

The chair of the committee is senior politician Sir Graham Brady - he collects the letters and announces the vote once the threshold is passed.

Assuming every Conservative MP casts a vote, Mr Johnson will need 180 votes (half of his MPs, plus one extra).

What does it mean for the PM?

Click on the options below to understand more about what the next steps could be.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this interactive story, click here.

Reuters

The last prime minister before Boris Johnson, Theresa May, won a no-confidence vote by 200-117 votes in December 2018.

She carried on but announced her resignation six months later as more support drained away.

Why has this happened?

Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street Number 10 released this pictures of the Prime Minister reading Sue Gray's full report

Many people within Mr Johnson's party are worried that the public's view of him as prime minister has become more negative following the news that he broke several rules during lockdown.

During an investigation into rule-breaking events in government buildings, the police issued a total of 126 fines to 83 people.

Mr Johnson himself was fined for attending a birthday party held for him in Downing Street.

On Friday, the prime minister received a mixed reception when he arrived for a thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral in London as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

As he and wife Carrie Johnson ascended the steps, some of those gathered were heard booing - while some then cheered.

Getty Images Not everyone was happy to see the prime minister and his wife Carrie as they arrived as part of the jubilee celebrations

On Sunday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps shrugged off crowds booing, and said that politicians didn't expect to be "popular all the time".

He said that prime ministers had to make difficult decisions and not everyone would approve.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - who is also being investigated by police over claims he broke lockdown rules - said it was a sign voters were "fed up" with the government.

Mr Shapps supports the prime minister and said he was sure he would win a confidence vote on his leadership.

He has suggested that at the next general election, voters should judge whether the government had "done a good job as a whole".