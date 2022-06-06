play
Watch Newsround

Did you attend a Platinum Jubilee picnic party?

Last updated at 07:03
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
You told us all about your platinum picnic

Street parties and picnics have been taking place across the UK, as communities came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Bunting and balloons went up, BBQ's were lit and cakes were baked!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rolled their sleeves up to produce a batch of fairy cakes and join in the fun too.

We want to know if you attended a Jubilee picnic? Scroll down and tell us all about it below...

Kate, Charlotte, Louis and William baking cakesDuke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte made fairy cakes with their mother
Kids celebrate at a Jubilee picnicPA Media
These girls enjoyed a picnic in Princess Street Gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland
Jubilee cakesEPA
Royal-themed food was enjoyed at 'The Big Lunch on the Long Walk' in Windsor...
The Countess of Wessex chats to some children at the Jubilee Big Lunch party in WindsorPA Media
...while the Countess of Wessex chatted to some children there
Picnic on the pitchPA Media
The was a 'Picnic on the Pitch', at Wembley Stadium in London
Lilly the corgi at the Royal Pooch Party celebrating the Queen's platinum Jubilee in ManchesterPA Media
Lilly the corgi was one of the canine guests at the Royal Pooch Party in Manchester.
Laura McKnight holds a cardboard cut-out of Queen Elizabeth II as her sons Noah (5) and Louis (2) play mini golf at a picnic at St Bartholomew's Parish Church, Newry, as part of the Big Jubilee LunchPA Media
Noah (5) and Louis (2) play mini golf at a picnic in Newry, in Northern Ireland
Hundreds of people take part in the town's street party on 3 June 2022 in Swanage, DorsetGetty Images
Hundreds of people turned out for a party in Swanage in Dorset, with tables stretching far along the streets
Residents watch Morris dancers during the Knighton Church Road street party on 3 June 2022 in LeicesterAlamy Live News
In Leicester, residents welcomed Morris dancers for some traditional entertainment

So how did you celebrate? Tell us all about your brilliant bakes and picnic parties below...

More like this

picture of the queen in a film strip with the text "our queen a newsround special" underneath

Our Queen - A Newsround Special

The Queen.

Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth II the record breaker!

Queen with a corgi.

The Queen's Jubilee: Celebrating 70 years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

The Queen.

The record-breaking Queen Elizabeth II!

comments
Paddington Bear and the Queen
play
0:57

Watch the Queen meet Paddington Bear!

bugs-onplate

Should we be eating more insects? Have your say!

comments
18
Newsround Home