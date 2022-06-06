Did you attend a Platinum Jubilee picnic party?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. You told us all about your platinum picnic

Street parties and picnics have been taking place across the UK, as communities came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Bunting and balloons went up, BBQ's were lit and cakes were baked!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rolled their sleeves up to produce a batch of fairy cakes and join in the fun too.

We want to know if you attended a Jubilee picnic? Scroll down and tell us all about it below...

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte made fairy cakes with their mother

PA Media These girls enjoyed a picnic in Princess Street Gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland

EPA Royal-themed food was enjoyed at 'The Big Lunch on the Long Walk' in Windsor...

PA Media ...while the Countess of Wessex chatted to some children there

PA Media The was a 'Picnic on the Pitch', at Wembley Stadium in London

PA Media Lilly the corgi was one of the canine guests at the Royal Pooch Party in Manchester.

PA Media Noah (5) and Louis (2) play mini golf at a picnic in Newry, in Northern Ireland

Getty Images Hundreds of people turned out for a party in Swanage in Dorset, with tables stretching far along the streets

Alamy Live News In Leicester, residents welcomed Morris dancers for some traditional entertainment

So how did you celebrate? Tell us all about your brilliant bakes and picnic parties below...