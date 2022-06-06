Did you attend a Platinum Jubilee picnic party?

Street parties and picnics have been taking place across the UK, as communities came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Bunting and balloons went up, BBQ's were lit and cakes were baked!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rolled their sleeves up to produce a batch of fairy cakes and join in the fun too.
We want to know if you attended a Jubilee picnic? Scroll down and tell us all about it below...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte made fairy cakes with their mother
PA Media
These girls enjoyed a picnic in Princess Street Gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland
EPA
Royal-themed food was enjoyed at 'The Big Lunch on the Long Walk' in Windsor...
PA Media
...while the Countess of Wessex chatted to some children there
PA Media
The was a 'Picnic on the Pitch', at Wembley Stadium in London
PA Media
Lilly the corgi was one of the canine guests at the Royal Pooch Party in Manchester.
PA Media
Noah (5) and Louis (2) play mini golf at a picnic in Newry, in Northern Ireland
Getty Images
Hundreds of people turned out for a party in Swanage in Dorset, with tables stretching far along the streets
Alamy Live News
In Leicester, residents welcomed Morris dancers for some traditional entertainment
So how did you celebrate? Tell us all about your brilliant bakes and picnic parties below...
