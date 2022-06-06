play
Britain's Got Talent Final 2022: Axel Blake is crowned the winner

Last updated at 10:53
Comedian Axel Blake has won Britain's Got Talent 2022, scooping £250,000 prize money and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The funny man delivered another brilliant comedy routine during the talent competition's final.

On winning he said: "I'm shaking, thank you everyone for voting for me…I can't believe it."

Axel was Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act choice - the judge said: 'I really believe that we have discovered a star.'

Fellow judge David Walliams added that Blake put on a "winning performance" and said the comedian would "storm" the Royal Variety Performance.

The finale was held at the Apollo Theatre in London.

Joining Blake in the final was 13-year-old ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, with his puppet Chuck the chicken.

Leahey made fun of Simon Cowell, joking that the judge might eat his puppet for lunch on Sunday.

The ventriloquist finished second, with Amanda Holden calling his performance "flawless" and saying it made her cry.

Singer Tom Ball finished third after performing I (Who Have Nothing) by Tom Jones.

Holden said it was an "unbelievable" and "unforgettable" performance.

But it was up to the viewers to decide who came out on top and Axel was crowned their winner.

Did you watch BGT? Are you happy with the results? Let us know in the comments below!

