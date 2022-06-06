play
Watch Newsround

World Cup 2022: Wales end 64-year wait for place

Last updated at 07:32
comments
View Comments
Wales players celebrate after qualifying for the World CupReuters

Wales have booked their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first time the team have been at the tournament in 64 years.

The squad, led by superstar Gareth Bale, beat Ukraine 1-0 in the play-off final in Cardiff.

Bale described the game as "the greatest result in history for Welsh football".

Wales will play in Group B alongside England, USA and Iran in December.

gareth-balePA Media
Gareth Bale's free-kick was deflected past the Ukrainian goalkeeper by his own player

The game's only goal came from a Bale free-kick which was headed into the Ukrainian goal by visiting captain Andriy Yarmolenko.

Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey made a number of important saves to see his team to victory.

Welsh manager Rob Page said: "I'm so proud of the guys, they thoroughly deserved it."

It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy. Words can't describe how we feel at the moment

Gareth Bale , Welsh football captain

Wales stands with Ukraine

wales-player-comforts-Ukraine-playerPA Media
Ben Davies of Wales comforts a Ukrainian player

Although Wales fans and players were celebrating their win, many spoke out in support of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Commiserations to Ukraine - despite our differences on the field, Wales stands with you."

Wales players celebrate after qualifying for the World CupPA Media
Wales secured a place in the World Cup 2022 after an own goal by Ukraine

The World Cup 2022 will be hosted by Qatar at the Al Thumama Stadium, the first game there will be played Monday, November 21, 2022!

What do you think about the team's win? Get in touch and tell us below...

More like this

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates after the match

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 to reach World Cup play-off final

Liverpool fans stuck outside the stadium show their match tickets

Champions League: Uefa apologises to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans

Liam Payne.

Soccer Aid 2022: Everything you need to know

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Jubilee cakes

Did you attend a Platinum Jubilee picnic party?

comments
6
The Queen.

The record-breaking Queen Elizabeth II!

comments
4
Queen hologram
image

Spectacular scenes from the Platinum Pageant

Newsround Home