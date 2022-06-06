World Cup 2022: Wales end 64-year wait for place

Wales have booked their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first time the team have been at the tournament in 64 years.
The squad, led by superstar Gareth Bale, beat Ukraine 1-0 in the play-off final in Cardiff.
Bale described the game as "the greatest result in history for Welsh football".
Wales will play in Group B alongside England, USA and Iran in December.
The game's only goal came from a Bale free-kick which was headed into the Ukrainian goal by visiting captain Andriy Yarmolenko.
Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey made a number of important saves to see his team to victory.
Welsh manager Rob Page said: "I'm so proud of the guys, they thoroughly deserved it."
It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy. Words can't describe how we feel at the moment
Wales stands with Ukraine
Although Wales fans and players were celebrating their win, many spoke out in support of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Commiserations to Ukraine - despite our differences on the field, Wales stands with you."
The World Cup 2022 will be hosted by Qatar at the Al Thumama Stadium, the first game there will be played Monday, November 21, 2022!
