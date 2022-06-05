Party at the Palace: Queen meets Paddington Bear and stars perform

BBC Studios

The Queen met animated character Paddington Bear, in a sketch which opened the BBC's Party at the Palace marking her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen didn't attend the concert but appeared in a short video with Paddington as the pair shared a cup of tea.

Smiling and laughing at her tea table, the Queen opened her handbag to reveal that she kept a marmalade sandwich "for later" (or should that be ma'am-alade sandwich!) - Paddington Bear's favourite snack.

Then tapping to the beat with her spoon on her tea cup, the Queen introduced 'Queen' - the famous rock band along with singer Adam Lambert who performed the song We Will Rock You.

Getty Images Thousands of people filled The Mall to watch the concert

The concert saw 22,000 people fill The Mall - the big road leading to Buckingham Palace - to see performances from several music artists, as well as appearances from stars of musicals, film and sport.

There were songs from Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Craig David, Alicia Keys, Jax Jones, Mabel, Stefflon Don, Mimi Webb and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.

Getty Images Mabel was one of the music acts that performed during the concert

Dance group Diversity performed to a medley of pop songs from the decades.

Meanwhile there were performances from the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton and several of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals, including famous pop star Jason Donovan singing a musical number from Joseph's Technicolour Dreamcoat.

PA Media Sam Ryder was dressed for the occasion in a union flag outfit

The Queen's grandson, Prince William, spoke at the event during a section of the show dedicated to environmental issues.

It opened with words from Sir David Attenborough, and as images of the natural world were projected on to Buckingham Palace, the crowd heard archive audio of the Queen speaking about the future of the planet from 1989.

Getty Images Prince William spoke in front of a backdrop of images of forests and oceans

Prince William, who is passionate about environmental issues, said that throughout the Queen's lifetime, the natural world had become more fragile.

The Queen had spent decades making the case for taking better care of the world, he said, and restoring it has never been more urgent.

"Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come," he said.

The Party at the Palace concert finished with famous singer Diana Ross, making her first live performance in the UK for 15 years.

PA Media Diana Ross's performance was lit up by a massive glitterball

Looking on were more than 30 members of the Royal Family. But Harry and Meghan, who had made an appearance at the Queen's Thanksgiving Service, did not go.

The couple instead spent time with their family as their daughter Lilibet turned one on Saturday.

Also missing was the Queen, who had felt some discomfort during events on Thursday.

PA Media The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Charlotte and George had front row seats, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie sat further back

Taking to the stage, the Queen's son, Prince Charles, remarked on what he said was an "outpouring of warmth and affection over the Jubilee weekend".

"On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service.

"You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, have been there for us, for these 70 years," Charles said.

He went on to talk about the Queen's "strength and stay", his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

Prince Charles said he was sure his father was there in spirit.

"My papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people," he said.

He added serving the public was what "gets my mother up in the morning" and thanked her on behalf of the world.

"You have been with us in our difficult times. And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness," he said.

Reuters Images of the Queen over the decades was projected on to Buckingham Palace during the show

As pictures of the Queen throughout her reign were projected on to the front of Buckingham Palace, he said: "These pictures on your house are the story of your life - and ours.

"So, Your Majesty, that is why we all say: Thank you."

Getty Images The Prince of Wales read a tribute to his mother

The final day of the Jubilee celebrations on Sunday will end with a huge pageant near Buckingham Palace.

The Platinum Jubilee People's Pageant - a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities - will depict key moments from the Queen's seven decades on the throne.

Street parties are also set to be held across the UK in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch.

