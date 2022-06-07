play
Fancy making dino poo?

Have you ever wondered what life was like when dinosaurs roamed the planet?

Well a new series takes a look back at late cretaceous age 66 million years ago, to see how dinosaurs lived in our seas, skies and on land.

To create the series, the team behind it had to made their own dino poo for the show. But how do you do this?

And if you do fancy making it at home, just make sure you don't eat it! The ingredients might sound tasty, but mixed together...it probably won't taste great!

Pictures from Apple TV+

