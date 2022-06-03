Platinum Jubilee: What happened on the first day?

Check out these amazing pictures from the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations!
Yesterday marked the start of a long weekend of celebrations for the Queen's 70th year on the throne! To mark the occasion, planes flew together to make the shape of the number 70 in the sky above crowds celebrating outside Buckingham Palace.
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, stands on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her grandson the Duke of Cambridge and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children George, Charlotte and Louis also enjoyed the flypast from the balcony - all part of the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations.
Getty Images
Trooping the Colour is an event that happens ever year to mark the Queen's official birthday. 1400 soldiers parade through London to Buckingham Palace, and a 41-gun salute is fired in Green Park. In the past the Queen would ride with the troops, but for her 70th year on the throne her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, took her place. This ceremony has been performed by regiments of the British Army since the mid-17th century.
Getty Images
A famous air force called the Red Arrows performed a flypast with dyed smoke reflecting the colours of the UK's flag over Trafalgar Square in London.
Getty Images
While the planes were exciting to watch for the crowds below, they were also rather noisy! Prince Louis subtly communicated to onlookers that all the loud noise was not to his liking... And we can't say we blame him!
Getty Images
However, unlike her great-grandson, the Queen was all smiles and clearly enjoyed her time up on the balcony!
Getty Images
Meanwhile, a reminder that the Commonwealth Games are soon to start! Baton bearer Lemona Chanda carried the Queen’s Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay at Battersea Power Station to mark the major sports competition which starts in July.
Getty Images
Elsewhere in London, the 124 Gun Salute at the Tower of London took place as part of the Queen's Birthday Parade.
Getty Images
Later in the day, the Queen arrived at Windsor Castle to light the first of a thousand beacons that were spread around towns and villages across the country. Tributes to the Queen were seen in 54 Commonwealth countries, across five different continents.
Getty Images
As the beacon was lit at Cawfield Quarry near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, there was an amazing fireworks display.
Getty Images
And at night, pictures of the Queen from throughout her reign were projected across Buckingham Palace.