Platinum Jubilee: What happened on the first day?

Trooping the Colour is an event that happens ever year to mark the Queen's official birthday. 1400 soldiers parade through London to Buckingham Palace, and a 41-gun salute is fired in Green Park. In the past the Queen would ride with the troops, but for her 70th year on the throne her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, took her place. This ceremony has been performed by regiments of the British Army since the mid-17th century.