Platinum Jubilee: Queen will miss Friday service due to 'discomfort'

The Queen will not attend a service today after experiencing 'discomfort' whilst watching the parade at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Palace said that the decision was made with "great reluctance" after considering the "journey and activity required".

The service will be held in St Paul's Cathedral in London, and will give thanks to the Queen for her 70 years on the throne.

Senior royals including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend, with Prince Charles officially representing the Queen.

Yesterday the Queen waved to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace from the balcony with her family as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Later that evening she took part in a special beacon-lighting ceremony.

The next Jubilee event the Queen is scheduled to go to is the horse derby at Epsom race course on Saturday, however it is yet not known whether she will attend.