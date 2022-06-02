The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are officially underway!

The anniversary event, will see many parties and events taking place over a special four-day Bank Holiday until Sunday 5 June.

To end the long weekend of celebrations, a Jubilee People's Pageant will take place in London, featuring gymnasts, huge dragons and lots of young people paying tribute to the Queen's 70-year reign.

Ricky has been to meet a dance group called Steppaz who are taking part in the grand parade.