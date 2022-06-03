Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Sir Quentin Blake, Gareth Bale and Clare Balding on list

Getty Images Illustrator Sir Quentin Blake joins the special Companions of Honour club

Charity fundraisers, sportspeople and TV stars are among those included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The Platinum Jubilee list recognises the public service of individuals across the UK.

The honours usually happen at the same time as the Queen's birthday but this year also mark the 70th anniversary of her reign.

They have been announced on the eve of the Platinum Jubilee weekend and come two weeks ahead of her official birthday.

PA Media Elena's and Ruben's father said for them, "this is just about kids helping kids in its purest sense"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the honours approved by the Queen reflected "many of the qualities" she possesses, and were for people "from all different walks of life" who helped communities across the UK.

The oldest recipient is Angela Redgrave, 104, the founder and principal of the Bristol School of Dancing. Like the Queen, she has dedicated 70 years to public service. She gets a British Empire Medal (BEM).

The same award is given to the youngest people getting honours - 11-year-old twins Elena and Ruben Evans-Guillen from Warrington, who have raised nearly £50,000 for NHS charities over the past three years. The BEM is for "hands-on" service to a local community.

There are a total of 1,134 people on the list issued by the Cabinet Office with a record 51.5% of them being women.

What is the honours system? It recognises people who have "made achievements in public life" and "committed themselves to serving and helping Britain"

Any member of the public - or an official body - can nominate someone for an honour

They are used to thank volunteers, entrepreneurs, innovators, those who display "moral courage", people who make a difference in their community and those who help improve others' lives

Honours are usually announced twice a year, at new year and for the Queen's official birthday

TV stars and a drawing icon

PA Media Sir Quentin Blake who has been made a Companion of Honour for services to illustration

Sir Quentin, perhaps best known for his illustrations of Roald Dahl's children's books, said it was "an enormous privilege" to join the Companions of Honour - membership is limited to 65 people.

The 89-year-old said: "It is also of special interest to me because it is not, unlike so many awards, just a medal that is pinned on you."

Getty Images Coronation Street stars Antony Cotton and Helen Worth both get honours

Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton is made an MBE for his charity work with the armed forces, which he became involved in when friends were serving in Afghanistan.

His co-star Helen Worth - who has played the role of Gail Platt in the ITV soap since 1974 - is also made an MBE.

Getty Images

Sports presenter Balding, who becomes a CBE, said she saw her "prestigious honour" as "a reflection of how much people care about sport".

"There is still a long way to go in the promotion of women's sport and Paralympic sport and I want to keep spreading the message that we can learn so much from the way athletes recover from setbacks, maintain their patience and work together in a team," she said.

Shutterstock Masterchef hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace become MBEs

Australian chef Torode said he was thrilled and humbled.

Wallace, who began his career in the Covent Garden fruit and vegetable market, said: "From a council estate in Peckham to being recognised by the Queen is for me something akin to a fairy tale story. I am incredibly, incredibly proud."

What honours can people get? Commonly awarded ranks: Companion of Honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name

Knight or Dame

CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire

OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire

MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire

BEM - British Empire Medal

Sport

Getty Images The curling team with their gold medals. Left to right: Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead

The five members of the women's curling squad that won Team GB its only gold of the Winter Olympic Games in February all receive honours.

Skip Eve Muirhead is made an OBE while teammates Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith and Vicky Wright all become MBEs, alongside coach David Murdoch.

Getty/PA Gareth Bale, James Milner and Rio Ferdinand are three well-known figures from football being honoured

Also in the world of sport, ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand - who set up a youth and community development charity - is made an OBE.

Welsh international Gareth Bale - who has just left Real Madrid - is made an MBE for services to football and charity, as is Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

Cricketer Moeen Ali, who is made an OBE, said it was an honour, adding: "More than anything, I know it makes my parents happy."

Getty/PA Judd Trump and Moeen Ali receive awards in the list

Former world snooker champions Mark Selby and Judd Trump have each been made an MBE for services to the sport and charity.

Beijing Paralympic super-G skier Neil Simpson and his guide and brother, Andrew Simpson, are made MBEs after winning gold.

Neil and Lora Fachie, a married couple who won para-cycling golds in Tokyo last summer, each become an OBE.

More Jubilee honours recipients

Pat Mathie has been head coach at the Avonbourne Gymnastics Club since 2003

Gymnastics coach Pat Mathie was awarded the British Empire Medal in recognition of her work running Avonbourne Gymnastics Club in Bournemouth for almost 20 years.

The club currently has 270 youngsters on the books and Ms Mathie also runs gymnastics sessions for preschool children aged as young as 18 months.

The 64-year-old said she was "honoured and humbled" to receive the honour.

More than 100 medical staff and charity workers have also been recognised for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ann Limb, the first female and openly gay chair of the Scouts, is made a dame - and said it was "huge" for young people to see leaders from LGBTQ+ communities.