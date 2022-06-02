Platinum Jubilee: Queen thanks country as Jubilee celebrations begin

Ranald Mackechnie

An official photograph of the Queen has been released ahead of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The portrait, by Ranald Mackechnie, was taken at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

In her Jubilee message, Queen Elizabeth II thanked people for organising events to celebrate her 70 years as monarch, saying "many happy memories" would be created.

Millions are getting ready for street parties to mark the event over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

There are also a series of official events starting with Thursday's Trooping the Colour parade and ending on Sunday with a Jubilee Pageant through London.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Our Queen - A Newsround Special

The special portrait photos show the Queen looking happy, sitting on a cushioned window seat at Windsor Castle, which has been her main home for the last couple of years.

The historic castle's famous Round Tower can be seen in the distance.

Mr Mackechnie took two previous portraits of the Queen alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George to mark her 90th birthday in 2016.

In her Jubilee message the monarch said: "I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."