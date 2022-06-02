Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 to reach World Cup play-off final

Andrew Milligan

Scotland men's hopes of reaching the football World Cup are over after they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine at Hampden Park.

It was Ukraine's first international since the country was invaded by Russia in February.

They withstood a second-half fightback from Scotland to seal a place in the play-off final.

The Ukrainian men's football team will now face Wales on Sunday for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

What happened?

PA Media Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk (in yellow) scores his side's second goal of the game

The match had been delayed since March because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and many Scotland fans wore Ukrainian colours in a sign of support.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored either side of half-time, before Callum McGregor gave Scotland hope late on.

But Artem Dovbyk sealed the winner with the last kick of the ball.

While images of fans watching on in war-torn Ukraine were shared on social media, 3,500 fans dressed in light blue and yellow - including 65 orphans invited by the Scottish Football Association - celebrated wildly in Glasgow on a night none will forget.

For Scotland, the loss means they remain without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

What's next?

PA Media Scotland's John McGinn after the defeat

While Ukraine go to Cardiff to face Wales, Scotland will have to try and lift themselves for their Nations League tournament opener against Armenia at Hampden Park next Wednesday.

That match is followed by trips to Ireland and Armenia in the following six days.