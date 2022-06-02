To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Our Queen - A Newsround Special

The life of Queen Elizabeth II is nothing short of remarkable.

But did you know that as a child, she was not meant to take over the throne?

At the age of just ten, she heard the news that would change her life forever.

Following the abdication of her uncle as King, Elizabeth was no longer just a member of one of the world's most famous royal families... she was it's next heir and the future Queen of the United Kingdom!

As Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 70 years on the throne, Ricky takes a look back at her remarkable life.

From her childhood living in the shadow of the Second World War, to her travels across the world meeting celebrities and leaders - the Queen's life has been nothing short of extraordinary!

Watch Newsround's special Our Queen and find out everything you need to know about the UK's longest-reigning monarch.

You can also watch Our Queen - A Newsround Special on 2nd June at 18.00 on the CBBC channel and on iPlayer.