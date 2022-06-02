play
Our Queen - A Newsround Special

As Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 70 years on the throne, Ricky takes a look back at her remarkable life.

From her childhood living in the shadow of the Second World War, to her travels across the world meeting celebrities and leaders - the Queen's life has been nothing short of extraordinary!

Find out all about the incredible story behind the UK's longest-reigning monarch.

You can watch Our Queen - A Newsround Special on 2nd June at 18.00 on the CBBC channel and on iPlayer.

Newsround Home