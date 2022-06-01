Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: New professors, legendries and release date

Pokemon/nintendo Sprigatito, Quaxly and Fuecoco will join players as the starter pokémon on their journey.

The Pokémon company has just revealed more details about the upcoming games Scarlet and Violet in a brand new trailer.

The new games were revealed on Pokémon Day in February, and fans have been waiting patiently for more news since then.

In the new trailer, Pokémon have revealed not one, but TWO new professors, some brand new legendary pokémon, as well as a new multi-player mode.

They also revealed that the games would be released on 18 November later this year.

Take a look below to find out more, and let us know what you think in our comments!

Meet the new Legendries on the block!

Pokemon/nintendo Trainers will meet the new legendary pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon

No pokémon game would be complete without meeting a mysterious and powerful legendary pokémon along their journey, and trainers were able to get their first look at Koraidon and Miraidon in the trailer.

Koraidon is the Legendary Pokémon players can meet in Pokémon Scarlet, and Miraidon is the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Violet.

In a statement online Pokemon said: "These two Pokémon are said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon, but details about Koraidon and Miraidon are still shrouded in mystery."

So fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out more about how these powerful pokémon tie into the game's story.

Two new professors, and a new friend

Pokemon/nintendo Meet Sada and Turo - the new professors

Every pokémon journey begins with a special meeting with the island's local professor, and in Scarlet and Violet, things are a bit different.

For the first time in the series, one of two different professors will appear in the game depending on which version players choose to play.

The female professor Sada can be found in Scarlet, and the male professor Turo will be in Violet.

Each is carrying out special research into lore in the region.

Pokemon/nintendo Meet Nemona who will join players on their journey

The new trailer also introduced players to Nemona, who will join players on their adventures.

Pokémon describe Nemona as the player's friend who has "a sunny and energetic disposition" and loves to battle.

"She's an experienced Pokémon Trainer and serves as a reliable guide for you on your adventures. She has undisputed skill in battle—though it does also seem that she's not the best at throwing Poké Balls."

Lechonk, Smoliv and Pawmi - take a look at the new pokémon

Pokemon/nintendo Meet Smoliv, Pawmi and Lechonk!

With each new main game comes a new generation of Pokémon, and the trailer has given players their first look at some new additions to Gen 9.

They are Smoliv, Pawmi and Lechonk.

Smoliv (which is a combination of the words small, and olive) is a grass/normal type pokémon which, when startled or attacked, will shoot bitter oil out of its head, slowing its opponent down, before running away.

Pawmi is an electric mouse-type pokémon that generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then shocks opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws.

Lechonk is a normal-type pokémon that loves to eat strong-smelling berries and grasses, and people think it gets it's name from the Spanish word lechon - which means pig, and chonk - which means... er, chunky.

However Pokémon say Lechonk "may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon's body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food."

Smoliv, Pawmi and Lechonk will join the new starter pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in the game.

Multi-player mode

Pokemon/nintendo Players will be able to team up with friends and family to explore the region

The trailer also revealed that the new games would be the first series to be fully open-world - which means players can explore wherever they want without having to go a set way.

Alongside trading and battling with other players, in Scarlet and Violet, players will be able to team up with family or friends in groups of up to four, to explore the world.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new game, or are you yet to be convinced? Let us know in the comments below!