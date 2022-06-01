Did great white sharks help megalons become extinct?

Getty Images The megalodon could grow up to 20 metres in length

The megalodon is believed to have become extinct around three million years ago and for a long time, researchers have debated what caused the giant sharks to die out.

Now, new research sheds some light on what could have happened to them.

The sharks lived between 23 and 3.6 million years ago and were once the largest in existence, growing up to an incredible 20 metres in length. In comparison, the the largest great white sharks today can reach a total length six metres.

However, hthe megalodon may have competed for food with the great white shark according to the new findings.

Scientists believe this may have contributed to the species' eventual extinction.

As part of the study, researchers looked for signs of zinc in shark teeth from around the world. This included teeth of megalodon and modern and fossil great white sharks.

Zinc, which is a chemical element, becomes part of the enamel of sharks' teeth when they are formed and can be used to provide some key information about an animal's diet and trophic level, which is how far up the food chain it feeds.

Getty Images The megalodon - and their teeth - were much larger than great white sharks

The scientists who worked on the study compared the zinc levels in the teeth megalodon and great whites. They found that during the period when the fish would have lived alongside another, their trophic levels overlapped, suggesting they may have competed for the same food resources.

Despite the new findings, the scientists do recognise that megalodons' extinction may have been caused by a number of different factors including climate and environmental changes, but they acknowledge competition with the great white shark may have been a key factor.

"Our results show that both megalodon and its ancestor were indeed apex predators, feeding high up their respective food chains," said Michael Griffiths who is a professor at the William Paterson University.

Getty Images The megalodon's extinction may have also been caused by climate and environmental changes

"These results likely imply at least some overlap in prey hunted by both shark species," said Kenshu Shimada who is a professor at DePaul University in Chicago.

"While additional research is needed, our results appear to support the possibility for dietary competition of megalodon with Early Pliocene great white sharks."