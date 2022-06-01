Shanghai Covid rules end for many in the city

The Chinese city of Shanghai has relaxed many of its rules after a two month lockdown of the city to try to tackle coronavirus there. Some of the toughest restrictions are beginning to ease but for many there are still lots of rules in place
On June 1 2022 Covid rules in Shanghai, China, were relaxed to allow most people to move freely in the huge city of 25 million people. New rules have been introduced, with residents required to show a green health code on smartphones to leave home and enter many places. Here mums take their children for a walk after a long two months of lockdown rules.
EPA
China's strict policy of "zero Covid" is still in place with anyone testing positive having to quarantine or go into hospital. Most children won't return to face-to-face lessons at school for now. But for many today means getting outside and enjoying the city.
EPA
This man is stood next to some of the quarantine barriers that have been used to keep the virus from spreading. Many of the barriers are coming down this week but some are still being used in high risk areas.
EPA
Some shops, offices and other businesses have been allowed to re-open. Cinemas, museums and gyms remain closed.
EPA
Some children are allowed to meet and play again these children are playing at a riverside park! But new rules have been introduced, with residents required to show a green health code on their smartphone to leave their residential compounds and to enter most places.
Reuters
Lots of people are coming together to celebrate the lower risk areas being allowed more freedom. "This is a day that we dreamed of for a very long time," Shanghai government spokeswoman Yin Xin told reporters.