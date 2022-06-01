Kurt Zouma to carry out community service for kicking his cat

Getty Images Kurt was filmed hurting his cat earlier this year

Footballer Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service as punishment, after he pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping his cat.

Zouma, who plays for West Ham United, has also been banned from keeping cats as pets for five years.

At his hearing in May he admitted to carrying out two offences for causing harm to an animal, under the Animal Welfare Act at the Thames Magistrates' Court in London.

Zouma's brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge, was also ordered to carry out 140 hours of community service.

"Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat," said district judge Susan Holdham during the hearing.

"The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date in February you did not provide for its needs. You must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you." she said.

What do the words mean? Offence - an offence is when someone breaks a law or a rule, or does something illegal.

Pleading guilty - pleading guilty to an offence means that you accept you have committed that offence. Once you plead guilty you are convicted. A guilty plea means there is no need for a trial and the court will proceed to sentence.

Sentence - a sentence is the punishment that is decided by a judge.

Hearing - also known as a trial, is a formal meeting that takes place in a court in front of a judge or jury. It looks at all of the evidence and listens to all sides to find out if an offence has taken place.

Community service - unpaid work which is done by a person or group of people to help improve their community - usually as punishment. This can be things like picking up litter, removing graffiti; improving community areas.

What happened?

Getty Images

On 6 February 2022, video footage was shared on Snapchat by Zouma's brother Yoan which showed Kurt hitting and slapping one of his pet cats. Yoan put laughing face emojis over the footage.

Shortly after this, the animal charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) removed the two cats from Kurt's home and said they would begin an investigation into what happened.

Kurt Zouma shared a statement about the incident saying: "I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video".

Zouma continued to play for West Ham but was fined £250,000 - "the maximum amount possible" - by the club with the money then donated to animal welfare charities.

Press Association Fans on all sides have criticised Zouma, with some protesting in the stands against the player

Many people were upset by the video and tens of thousands of people signed a petition calling for legal action to be taken against Kurt and his brother.

In March the RSPCA announced that they had started the legal process to bring West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan to court where they would be tried for their actions.

On 21 May Kurt admitted to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in a court hearing.

Kurt and Yoan received their punishment, or sentences, from the judge on 1 June 2022.

"We are pleased there has been swift justice in this awful case and our focus now is matching these beautiful cats to the loving homes they deserve," said RSPCA chief inspectorate officer Dermot Murphy.

"This case sends a really clear message that animals should never be treated like this, and posting videos of animals being harmed on social media for likes is abhorrent.

"We believe teaching children to treat animals with kindness will lead to a more compassionate society. We need positive role models to help us do that."